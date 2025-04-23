Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trump's tariff war helps India's edible oil prices soften by 7-8%

Trump's tariff war helps India's edible oil prices soften by 7-8%

Sharp drop in crude oil rates over fears of a recession contributed to softening of the global edible oil markets

Landed price of crude soybean oil, the other major variety of edible oil imported by India, has also dropped by almost $48 per tonne between April 11 and 21

Sanjeeb MukherjeeSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
One of the few positives for Indian consumers of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on foreign trade partners is the drop in landed price of key edible oils in India in the last few weeks.
 
Ever since the Trump administration hiked tariffs on imported items earlier this month, the landed price of palm oil in India, both in crude and refined forms, have softened by almost 7-8 per cent, trade data suggests.
 
Landed price of crude soybean oil, the other major variety of edible oil imported by India, has also dropped by almost $48 per tonne between
Topics : Trump tariffs Edible oil market India trade policy

