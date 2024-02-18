Sensex (    %)
                        
Collision of 2 IndiGo planes averted in November; AAIB probing incident

The two planes came dangerously close shortly after departing from Delhi airport

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Two A321neo planes belonging to IndiGo, one en route to Raipur and the other to Hyderabad, came dangerously close to each other in the airspace shortly after departing from Delhi airport on November 17 last year, prompting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to investigate the "serious incident".

"At the time of the closest vertical separation (400 feet), lateral separation was 1.2 nautical miles (between the two planes). At the time of the closest lateral separation (0.2 nautical miles), vertical separation was 800 feet," stated the AAIB's preliminary report reviewed by Business Standard.

As per the regulations, aircraft in the

Topics : IndiGo aircrafts Delhi airport

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

