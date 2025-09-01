UP brings out draft policy to boost electronics, smartphone manufacturing

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning on boosting electronics and smartphone manufacturing in the Noida region, in line with its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

It aims to provide various incentives to relevant domestic and global investors, such as subsidies on capital investment, stamp and electricity duty exemptions, and interest grants.

The state’s IT and electronics department has drafted the ‘UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025’, a senior official said. It will be implemented after receiving approval from the cabinet.

The policy targets $50 billion worth of electronics production in the next five years, along with