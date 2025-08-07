UP govt's new policy aims to boost leather manufacturing, exports

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to leverage the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) through a proposed policy to boost the manufacturing and exports of the state’s traditional leather goods industry.

The proposed UP Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy 2025 will focus on a cluster-based development model to promote the sector. This comes as India is aiming to augment its leather and footwear exports to $50 billion by 2030.

Under the India-UK FTA, the current tariffs of up to 17 per cent on Indian leather and footwear products, will be