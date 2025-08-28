Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uppal Group to invest ₹100 cr in premium whisky brands Soorahi, Madhvan

Uppal Group will invest Rs 100 crore to expand premium whisky labels Soorahi and Madhvan, targeting 100,000 annual case sales and bottling capacity by FY26 amid strong alcobev growth

Earlier this month, Uppal Brewers launched Madhvan, a premium Scotch malt whisky priced at Rs 990 for a 750 ml bottle, less than eight months after rolling out its first label, Soorahi. (Image: Linkedin)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Delhi-based realtor Uppal Group’s alcobev arm, Uppal Brewers and Distillers, plans to invest Rs 100 crore to scale its blended Indian whiskies Soorahi and the newly launched Madhvan.
 
Ankur Sachdeva, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the company aims to achieve sales of 100,000 cases in the premium segment over the next three years.
 
“There are no limitations on the investment, and we are committed to backing the venture fully. Nearly 53–55 per cent of a case’s shelf price goes towards duties and taxes, which are funded entirely through internal accruals. If we achieve our three-year goal of 100,000 cases
