Upstream oil companies return to Andaman Sea to drill offshore wells

In a significant move, state-run oil producer Oil India Limited (OIL) has finished drilling its first well in the Andaman sea while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has just started drilling operations in the area, said officials.

After its first ever well, OIL plans to drill two more, while ONGC has targeted an ultra deepwater well in the largely unexplored basin, they added.

After a hiatus of nearly three decades, OIL resumed seismic surveys in the Andaman offshore blocks in October 2020.

The two blocks, AN-OSHP-2018/1 and AN-OSHP-2018/2, covering an area of 9,616.7 square km in the shallow waters,