US Biosecure Act spells long-term boost for Indian CDMO, CRO firms

Indian drug companies stand to benefit in the long run if the US Biosecure Act is passed. The Act would restrict US federal agencies from procuring equipment and services from certain “biotechnology companies of concern”, primarily some large Chinese pharma companies.

Analysts thus point out that this would impact the supply of numerous drugs used in clinical trials and critical raw materials, thereby providing opportunities for Indian companies to act as alternatives. “Green shoots are already visible as over 60 per cent of listed pharma firms have witnessed an increase in the number of enquiries for new businesses,