US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff sounds alarm for steelmakers

Even as US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25 per cent, Indian

steelmakers called for a safeguard duty and a level playing field, while aluminium players apprehended a downward pressure on prices.

Trump signed proclamations imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports into the US without exceptions or exemptions. On aluminium imports, the tariff rate was raised from the previous 10 per cent in 2018 to 25 per cent. The direct impact of the move is restricted to the stainless steel industry, which exported about 9