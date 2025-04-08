US tops India's pharma exports with $9.8 bn share in April-Feb FY25

The United States emerged as the top nation with over 36 per cent share of India’s pharmaceutical exports at $9.8 billion for the April to February period in 2024–25. With the US administration expected to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, exporters are working on diversifying markets.

The US market posted a 14 per cent growth despite a large base in April–February FY25, showed data shared by the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

Speaking to Business Standard, Bhavin Mehta, vice-chairman of Pharmexcil and also whole-time director of Kilitch Drugs, said that it is not very easy to penetrate new markets. “The