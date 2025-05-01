US warning against EU tech fines casts shadow over India's digital Bill

The Trump White House’s statement that European Union fines on Apple and Meta last week were “a novel form of economic extortion” could have a bearing on India’s draft Digital Competition Bill (DCB), which is modelled on EU legislation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which counts Google, Amazon and Meta among its members, last week petitioned the United States (US) government against DCB.

The EU on April 23 handed out its first-ever penalties — $500 million on Apple and $200 million on Meta — under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), evoking a sharp reaction from the White House.