Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / US warning against EU tech fines casts shadow over India's digital Bill

US warning against EU tech fines casts shadow over India's digital Bill

Group representing American tech industry calls proposed Indian legislation as a trade barrier

Digital
Premium

Illustration: ajay mohanty

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump White House’s statement that European Union fines on Apple and Meta last week were “a novel form of economic extortion” could have a bearing on India’s draft Digital Competition Bill (DCB), which is modelled on EU legislation.
 
The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which counts Google, Amazon and Meta among its members, last week petitioned the United States (US) government against DCB.
 
The EU on April 23 handed out its first-ever penalties — $500 million on Apple and $200 million on Meta — under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), evoking a sharp reaction from the White House.
Topics : European Union United States

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon