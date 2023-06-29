Around 45 percent of the observations issued by the US drug regulator in 2022 were around unavailability of written procedures and facility maintenance, ancillary infrastructure, shows an analysis of Form 483s issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) by McKinsey.The analysis shows that the nature of observations made in a Form 483 have been changing over the years and observations on issues such as laboratory control and core manufacturing processes have been on the decline. This implies that core manufacturing processes at Indian sites are more or less stable and under control, and now the regulatory focus is on ancillary functions and infrastructure.The USFDA issues a Form 483 to the firm management after the conclusion of an inspection when investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.Vikas Bhadoria, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company told Business Standard that in 2022 45 percent of observations witnessed by facilities were around Unavailability of Written Procedures and facility maintenance, ancillary infrastructure.“Root cause investigation also accounted for 15% of the observations issued. Whereas in 2018, issues such as lab control and core manufacturing processes contributed to more than 20% of the observations - this has come down to just 12% of the observations in 2022,” he added.Bhadoria further explained that observations on data reliability and good documentation practices were 5 percent of the total observations analysed in 2022. “This is almost 50% lower than the previous share of 11% in 2018,” he said.McKinsey has analysed the USFDA inspections database.Industry veterans said that the USFDA now is focusing on ensuring that there are written guidelines for every process – like cleaning of ducts, or starting and stopping of machines in case of a power failure.India accounted for 48 percent of the total abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) approved by the USFDA in 2022. The country ranks first when it comes to the number of USFDA approved plants outside of the US at over 530. US imports $7.3 bn worth pharmaceutical products from India. Rajiv Desai, Pharma industry veteran and advisor on quality to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said that companies that have a significant exposure to the US market have high stakes and thus ensuring quality compliance is a priority. “Work on quality assurance has been happening, and now there is more control or stability in the core functions. But the USFDA keeps changing the SoPs for different processes and one needs to be abreast with the latest guidelines from the agency,” Desai said, adding that now there is increased focus from the USFDA on ancillary infrastructure. If certain functions are outsourced, then quality assurance is a must there as well.Data analysed by the IPA, which represents the top 24 drug firms in India shows that out of the 52 inspections during 2023, 49 inspections resulted in VAI (voluntary action indicated) or NAI (no action indicated) status. VAI implies objectionable conditions were found and documented but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action, while NAI implies no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection (or the significance of the documented objectionable conditions found does not justify further action).Therefore in the first six months of 2023 calendar year, only 6 percent of the total inspections have resulted in an OAI status. This is comparable with the global inspections – out of 217 total global inspections in 2023; around 8 percent resulted in OAI status.Nature of observations in Form 483 by USFDA to Indian sites202245% observations on unavailability of written procedures, facility maintenance, ancillary infra15% observations on root cause investigation12% observations - lab control, core manufacturing processes5% observations - data reliability, good documentation practices201820% observations on – lab control, core manufacturing processes11% observations – data reliability, good documentation practices