Uttar Pradesh govt seeks ₹10 trillion in investment to boost industry

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to line up projects worth ₹10 trillion in November this year, in a bid to boost its industrial development agenda.

Invest UP, the state’s investment promotion agency, has already lined up projects worth ₹5 trillion for the proposed ground breaking ceremony (GBC 5.0), and is hopeful that the basket will increase to ₹10 trillion by November. In the run up to the event, the agency will also host roadshows in countries like South Korea, Qatar, China, Singapore, Canada, and UAE.

The state’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta has asked officials to focus on