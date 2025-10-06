Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial push

To usher in balanced development, the Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on driving industrial growth beyond its major cities, pushing Tier- II, III towns into spotlight.

While industrial hubs such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur already have a robust industrial and commercial ecosystem, the smaller towns still lag behind.

To bridge this gap, the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has taken up the task for promoting an equitable industrial growth across the state.

Since UP is targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047, fostering industrial and economic expansion