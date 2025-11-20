Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Value retailers see single-digit growth on Black Friday, Singles Day sales

Value retailers see single-digit growth on Black Friday, Singles Day sales

Offer higher and fresh inventory on discounts

Value fashion brands in smaller cities are seeing rising sales as global-style events like Black Friday and Singles Day gain traction, driven by fresh inventory and digitally aware consumers.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Value fashion retailers, with a large presence beyond the metro cities, are seeing increasing opportunities for growth with the emergence of new occasions like Black Friday and Singles Day.
 
Retailers are also putting up fresh stock on offer during these sales, unlike Republic Day and Independence Day sales.
 
“The customer in tier II, III and IV cities is digitally forward today. With e-commerce making headway into these small towns, they are very aware of global trends reshaping the domestic retail sector and are seeking those same opportunities and occasions for themselves,” Lalit Agarwal, managing director (MD) at V-Mart Retail, told
