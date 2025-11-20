Value retailers see single-digit growth on Black Friday, Singles Day sales

Value fashion retailers, with a large presence beyond the metro cities, are seeing increasing opportunities for growth with the emergence of new occasions like Black Friday and Singles Day.

Retailers are also putting up fresh stock on offer during these sales, unlike Republic Day and Independence Day sales.

“The customer in tier II, III and IV cities is digitally forward today. With e-commerce making headway into these small towns, they are very aware of global trends reshaping the domestic retail sector and are seeking those same opportunities and occasions for themselves,” Lalit Agarwal, managing director (MD) at V-Mart Retail, told