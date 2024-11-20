AC major Voltas margins need to match growth trajectory for further gains

After a strong show during the September quarter (Q2FY25) and favourable demand conditions, going ahead, the country’s largest player in the room air conditioner segment, Voltas is well placed to improve its market share.

Expectations of record volumes in FY25 for the sector and the company’s strategy of prioritising market share over margins could help the leader expand share in the room AC segment.

The near-term positive for the company is the performance of its unitary cooling products or UCPs in Q2. It expects similar growth in the coming quarters.

Even as overall revenue growth of the