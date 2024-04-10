AM/NS India will have 'robust financial discipline' while expanding: CFO

AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is in the middle of a major expansion. AMIT HARLALKA, chief financial officer of the AM/NS India, in a video interview told Ishita Ayan Dutt about plans for capital expenditure (capex) and funding. Edited excerpts:

AM/NS India plans a major expansion of 40 million tonne (mt) capacity. How will it be funded?

We have improved our performance from 6.5 mt pre-formation of AM/NS India (in December 2019) to an upgrade of 8 mt. Over the four-year period, we have been able to generate a significant amount of cash flow for the business,