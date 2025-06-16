Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Wind sector's biggest hurdle? Domestic equipment procuring mandate

Wind sector's biggest hurdle? Domestic equipment procuring mandate

The move to press the pedal on domestic sourcing of all wind turbine components comes amid heated opposition from developers

Wind sector, wind power, wind energy
premium

Tariffs occupy centre stage for wind projects because dirt cheap bids in the past had led to shelved projects

S Dinakar Chennai
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wind is often considered a poor cousin of solar in India, where it hardly constituted a sixth of solar power installations last year because of its unique siting and development challenges, and higher tariff structure. But a new central government initiative, encouraging developers to source locally made wind equipment on grounds of energy security, may end up  costing the cousin more. The sector is already buffeted by challenges, including New Delhi’s inability to follow through on a new auction process to award wind projects and delays by state agencies, industry sources told Business Standard.
 
The move to press the pedal
Topics : MNRE wind energy sector renewable energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon