Wind sector's biggest hurdle? Domestic equipment procuring mandate

Wind is often considered a poor cousin of solar in India, where it hardly constituted a sixth of solar power installations last year because of its unique siting and development challenges, and higher tariff structure. But a new central government initiative, encouraging developers to source locally made wind equipment on grounds of energy security, may end up costing the cousin more. The sector is already buffeted by challenges, including New Delhi’s inability to follow through on a new auction process to award wind projects and delays by state agencies, industry sources told Business Standard.

The move to press the pedal