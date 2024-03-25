With mercury rising, analysts foresee summer surge for consumer durables

Shares of consumer durables companies have generated mixed returns on the bourses thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24) as investors assess demand recovery trends in the sector.

Except for Blue Star and Voltas, whose shares have rallied 34.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, aided by valuation and operational performance support during the period, all other consumer durables shares have declined year-to-date in CY24, shows ACE Equity data.

Hindware Home Innovation, Orient Electric, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Whirlpool of India, Symphony, and Bajaj Electricals have tumbled in the range of 2.6 per cent to 27.1 per cent as