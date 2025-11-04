Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Workflows to building trust: What AI is doing in newsrooms across the world

Workflows to building trust: What AI is doing in newsrooms across the world

Digital news workflows, transcription, saving reader's time, building trust (yes!) and reaching new audiences are among the many things that AI is now being used for in newsrooms across the world

EY, artificial intelligence
premium

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“The New York Times examined whether Israel had bombed civilians in Gaza. Its team trained an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that could identify the craters left behind by the 2,000-pound bombs. Then, the team used the tool to review satellite imagery and confirm that hundreds of those bombs were dropped particularly in areas that had been marked as safe for civilians.”
 
“The Wall Street Journal used AI to map how billionaire Elon Musk’s rhetoric has shifted over time to become increasingly political, particularly after his acquisition of Twitter. The journal used AI to analyse more than 41,000 tweets by Musk,
