Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / SME / Five years of Covid: Struggles, adaptations and hope for small businesses

Five years of Covid: Struggles, adaptations and hope for small businesses

From closures to online pivots, how small enterprises weathered the pandemic storm

MSME Sector
Premium

MSME Sector

Sarthak Choudhury New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chand, 39, and his friend Ajay are among the thousands of labourers gathered at Manesar’s Labour Chowk, hoping to secure a day’s work. Despite the adversity they face, the two friends share a hearty laugh about their situation. Hailing from Dhorra Mafi (Uttar Pradesh), considered to be the most literate village in Asia, their journey to New Delhi was not one they had anticipated.
 
"We used to run a small business dyeing jeans," Chand says. "The first wave of the pandemic and the lockdown shut us down.” They tried borrowing money to restart the business, “but with everything so uncertain,
Topics : Coronavirus SME companies MSME

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon