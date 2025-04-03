Auction sets record for highest-value sale in South Asian art history

Weeks after late Maqbool Fida Husain’s painting, Untitled (Gram Yatra), set a new record for modern Indian artwork, going for a staggering Rs 118.7 crore ($13.75 million) at a Christie's auction, Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary Live Sale set another world record – for the highest-value auction of South Asian art.

Saffronart’s auction of 75 works, on April 2, achieved a total sales value of Rs 217.81 crore ($25.62 million). It also set a world record for Tyeb Mehta, whose seminal work, Trussed Bull, 1956, sold for Rs 61.80 crore ($7.27 million) – nearly nine times its higher estimate. This sale ties