Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Biggest trend for brides and grooms: Wedding wear reflects individuality

Biggest trend for brides and grooms: Wedding wear reflects individuality

The biggest trend for the bride and groom is 'being yourself', with wedding wear becoming an expression of individuality, writes Asmita Aggarwal

Groom
Premium

‘Parnav hand-embroidered sherwani’. Inspired by nature, it is crafted in tissue fabric and features hand-embroidered motifs with threadwork and beads

Asmita Aggarwal New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A lehenga with 3D embroidery sculpted on the bride, and paired with heirloom jewellery that’s been given a personalised twist. An asymmetrical bomber jacket with floral motifs for the adventurous groom. Or an exquisite sherwani teamed with limited-edition sneakers.  
Brides and grooms are pulling out all the stops when it comes to wedding wear. Conventional is passé. It’s now all about personalisation and an expression of individuality — however extraordinary it might appear.  
Sample this: “A groom from Nagpur sent me an excel sheet of all his outfits — he wore a sherwani with limited-edition Jordans and Travis Scott sneakers,”
Topics : wedding Fashion Wedding outfit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon