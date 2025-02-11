Biggest trend for brides and grooms: Wedding wear reflects individuality

A lehenga with 3D embroidery sculpted on the bride, and paired with heirloom jewellery that’s been given a personalised twist. An asymmetrical bomber jacket with floral motifs for the adventurous groom. Or an exquisite sherwani teamed with limited-edition sneakers.

Brides and grooms are pulling out all the stops when it comes to wedding wear. Conventional is passé. It’s now all about personalisation and an expression of individuality — however extraordinary it might appear.

Sample this: “A groom from Nagpur sent me an excel sheet of all his outfits — he wore a sherwani with limited-edition Jordans and Travis Scott sneakers,”