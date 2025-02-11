Romancing the stone: Bespoke, timeless jewellery trends for brides & grooms

With brides spending lakhs on custom-designed embellished ensembles, jewellery plays a pivotal role in complementing these opulent outfits. From vintage pieces to those that express individuality, there is something for every bride and groom. While many pieces are being designed for long-term use and versatility, classic gems continue to be seen as investments.

Neety Singh, who started crafting jewellery 18 years ago, says while brides once revamped their mothers’ jewellery, there’s now a dramatic shift in preferences. Bollywood sets trends, with brides favouring diamonds or polkis in a “big white look”. “Functions are divided — cocktails call for rubies and