Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / With weddings becoming ever more lavish, gifts need to rise to the occasion

With weddings becoming ever more lavish, gifts need to rise to the occasion

No Indian wedding is complete without some sparkle, and Bottega Veneta's Knot Minaudiere Clutch in gold delivers just that

Rose Passion Blue Purple Magnum Crystal Vase
Premium

“Rose Passion Blue Purple Magnum Crystal Vase” by Daum, a French brand renowned for its glassmaking heritage

Abhilasha Ojha
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bouquet in coloured crystal
 
The “Rose Passion Blue Purple Magnum Crystal Vase” by Daum, a French brand renowned for its glassmaking heritage since 1878, is a work of art. It has a pair of 24-carat gold roses floating in a sea of blue
 
Price: Rs 29 lakh 
Go, bag gold
 
 
No Indian wedding is complete without some sparkle, and Bottega Veneta’s Knot Minaudiere Clutch in gold delivers just that. Known for its iconic knotted pattern and metallic knot closure, this clutch is a fitting complement to the bride’s traditional ensemble or a glamorous cocktail look
 
Price: Rs
Topics : wedding Indian weddings gifts

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon