A profitable year for investors: Gold, silver prices sparkle in FY24

What is worth observing for the Indian market is that since the last nine years, gold investors have made money each year, while in silver, gains have been consistent only in the last five years

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

It has been a profitable year for investors of gold and silver. However, both the metals, in line with their demand, have seen varying degrees of price rise.

In the international market, gold price returned over 11.5 per cent and silver was marginally up 1.4 per cent.

The situation in the Indian market was not too different. Domestic gold and silver prices were up 12.6 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Since the last nine years, gold investors have made money each year, while in silver, gains have been consistent only in the last five years.

Another notable point

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

