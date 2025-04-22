Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Commodities / Equities now appear pale in the shadow of gold's glittering returns

Equities now appear pale in the shadow of gold's glittering returns

This is the best 12-month period for gold in the international market since May 2006 when yellow metal had rallied 54.6 per cent between May 2005 and May 2006

Gold
Premium

With its recent gains gold has now beaten equities in both the long term as well as the short term. Its long-term out-performance with respect to the US equities market is especially remarkable.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold has emerged as a superior asset class for investors as volatility and uncertainty continue to weigh on the equity markets.
 
The spot price of gold in the international market has surged nearly 52 per cent over the past year, compared with a 0.9 per cent decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the United States’ benchmark equity index. In the same period, gold prices in India have risen 38 per cent, sharply outperforming the 6.9 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. These figures exclude dividend yields.
 
According to data from the Wall Street Journal, the Dow currently offers
Topics : Gold equity Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon