Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold ETF AUM tops ₹1 trillion as strong inflow momentum sustains

Gold ETF AUM tops ₹1 trillion as strong inflow momentum sustains

October inflows estimated at ₹7,800 crore; silver ETF inflows also buoyant

Gold and Silver
premium

The ETFs have continued to see strong inflows even as gold and silver prices declined in the latter half of the month. As of November 3, domestic gold prices were down 6.5 per cent from the record high reached on October 17.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The strong momentum in gold and silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows persisted through October, even as prices of the precious metals declined in the latter half of the month.
 
Gold ETFs are estimated to have garnered around ₹7,800 crore in October, nearly matching the record ₹8,363 crore inflows in September.
 
The elevated inflows and sustained rally in gold prices pushed the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs past the ₹1-trillion mark for the first time. The AUM, which first crossed ₹50,000 crore in January 2025, has doubled
Topics : Markets News Gold and silver gold and silver prices commodities
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon