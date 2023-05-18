A 22-month high retail price inflation in gold ornaments pushed the rate of price rise in the personal care segment to nine per cent in April, from 8.25 per cent in March even as overall inflation eased to a 18-month low of 4.70 per cent in the first month of 2023-24.
This was despite the fact that the segment, called personal care and effects, had a high base effect in April last year. Inflation in the segment, which has a weight of 4.25 per cent in the consumer price index (CPI), stood at 8.62 per cent that month.
The CPI-based inflation rate in gold ornaments rose to 13.88 per cent in April, from 10.68 per cent in March.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or