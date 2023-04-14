Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

Chirag Thakkar, director at Ahmedabad-based Amrapali group, says, “The market is quoting at a discount of Rs 3,000 to the metal's landed (import) cost. Now the price needs a small correction so that the demand comes back."

The spot cash market Silver is quoting at a discount of Rs 5,500 per kg to futures price quoted on MCX, while the discount to the landed cost of silver is Rs 3,000 per kg. Even at such a high discount, there is no liquidity (demand).