Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

Silver prices hit a record high in Mumbai’s spot market, closing at Rs 75,869 per kg on Thursday. However, at higher prices, the white metal is quoting at a sharp discount to the futures and cost of import, due to lack of demand.
The spot cash market Silver is quoting at a discount of Rs 5,500 per kg to futures price quoted on MCX, while the discount to the landed cost of silver is Rs 3,000 per kg. Even at such a high discount, there is no liquidity (demand).
Chirag Thakkar, director at Ahmedabad-based Amrapali group, says, “The market is quoting at a discount of Rs 3,000 to the metal's landed (import) cost. Now the price needs a small correction so that the demand comes back."
