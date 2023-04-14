close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

A small price correction is needed to bring back demand

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
silver
Premium

The China-Taiwan tussle and the US banking crisis are also adding to the elevated stress in the market

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Silver prices hit a record high in Mumbai’s spot market, closing at Rs 75,869 per kg on Thursday. However, at higher prices, the white metal is quoting at a sharp discount to the futures and cost of import, due to lack of demand.  
The spot cash market Silver is quoting at a discount of Rs 5,500 per kg to futures price quoted on MCX, while the discount to the landed cost of silver is Rs 3,000 per kg. Even at such a high discount, there is no liquidity (demand).
Chirag Thakkar, director at Ahmedabad-based Amrapali group, says, “The market is quoting at a discount of Rs 3,000 to the metal's landed (import) cost. Now the price needs a small correction so that the demand comes back."
Or

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility

MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week

MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here

MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

Gold prices surge Rs 330 to reach Rs 60,760, silver jumps Rs 30 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Topics : Silver | Silver Prices | silver jewellery | Silver demand | MCX

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, NPS, funds
2 min read

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Jeera
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

IDBI Bank
2 min read

Surya Roshni hits 52-week high on healthy outlook; zooms 53% so far in 2023

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon