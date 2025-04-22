Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Crypto markets are gaining momentum as Bitcoin has bounced back, surpassing $87,000 after dipping to $74,500 earlier this month

Solana, Ethereum, Pepe, Shiba Inu and Cardano were other high-activity assets during the quarter. Popcat entered the leaderboard of the top ten traded crypto assets in the country, according to the report

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Virtual digital assets (VDAs) such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum were among the most held assets on homegrown crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch during the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25).
 
This was followed by Shiba Inu, Ripple and Cardano. Polygon, Internet Computer and Solana retained their positions since December 2024. Pepe emerged among the top ten VDAs held by crypto investors in India during the quarter.
 
For trading crypto, Ripple was the top choice on the exchange. Ripple had a 13.3 per cent share of total trading activity during the quarter after it replaced Shiba Inu. It was followed
Topics : cryptocurrency bitcoins Ethereum upgrade

