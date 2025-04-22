Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Virtual digital assets (VDAs) such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum were among the most held assets on homegrown crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch during the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25).

This was followed by Shiba Inu, Ripple and Cardano. Polygon, Internet Computer and Solana retained their positions since December 2024. Pepe emerged among the top ten VDAs held by crypto investors in India during the quarter.

For trading crypto, Ripple was the top choice on the exchange. Ripple had a 13.3 per cent share of total trading activity during the quarter after it replaced Shiba Inu. It was followed