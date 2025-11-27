A large part of India's capital needs to be met via GIFT City: Ifsca Chair

Five years after the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was set up as India’s unified financial-sector regulator, business activity at the GIFT City IFSC has accelerated sharply. Backed by regulatory initiatives, the country’s sole financial services centre has crossed key milestones — from registering more than 1,000 entities to facilitating over $100 billion in bank loan disbursements. K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA, says the centre’s rise is inseparable from India’s own economic trajectory. In a conversation with Samie Modak in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, he outlines how the IFSC is emerging as a hub for India Inc’s foreign-currency needs.