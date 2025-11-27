Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / A large part of India's capital needs to be met via GIFT City: Ifsca Chair

A large part of India's capital needs to be met via GIFT City: Ifsca Chair

K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA, outlines how the IFSC is emerging as a hub for India Inc's foreign-currency needs

K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA
premium

K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA

Samie Modak
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Five years after the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was set up as India’s unified financial-sector regulator, business activity at the GIFT City IFSC has accelerated sharply. Backed by regulatory initiatives, the country’s sole financial services centre has crossed key milestones — from registering more than 1,000 entities to facilitating over $100 billion in bank loan disbursements. K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA, says the centre’s rise is inseparable from India’s own economic trajectory. In a conversation with Samie Modak in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, he outlines how the IFSC is emerging as a hub for India Inc’s foreign-currency needs.
Topics : GIFT City Gujarat Market Interviews
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon