Aim for 60-40 ratio, where 40% is green, rest is fossil by 2032: NTPC CMD

NTPC arm NTPC Green Energy, with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), looks to utilise the proceeds for its capital expenditure (capex). Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC and NTPC Green, spoke with Amritha Pillay in an interaction in Mumbai. He discussed capacity expansion plans and how the company would balance presence between fossil and green sources of power. Edited excerpts:

You mentioned you plan to use the IPO proceeds as capex, and share your plans to increase capacity in the long term?

The plan is to take it to 60 gigawatt (Gw) by 2032, for