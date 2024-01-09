Eyeing Rs 100 trn AUM, 100 mn investors by 2030 for MFs: Amfi CEO

The mutual fund (MF) industry has achieved scale in recent years but there is still a long runway for growth, says Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, new chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai. Chalasani says the association is working to revive interest in debt funds and boost the distribution network. Edited excerpts:

You are taking over as CEO at a time when the industry is in one of its best phases so far. How do you plan to propel the growth further?

Growth will depend on how the economy