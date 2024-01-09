Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Eyeing Rs 100 trn AUM, 100 mn investors by 2030 for MFs: Amfi CEO

'Growth from here on will depend on how the economy and companies perform and the pace at which the industry adds new investors'

Venkat Chalasani
Premium

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry has achieved scale in recent years but there is still a long runway for growth, says Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, new chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai. Chalasani says the association is working to revive interest in debt funds and boost the distribution network. Edited excerpts:

You are taking over as CEO at a time when the industry is in one of its best phases so far. How do you plan to propel the growth further?

Growth will depend on how the economy

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Amfi gag on mutual fund advertisements, future return calculations

Amfi announces appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new CE

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps just because they surged 40-50%: Invesco CIO

Commercials back rupee-denominated borrowing: HSBC India's Amitabh Malhotra

India's relative position at its strongest in many years: Raj Balakrishnan

Next year will be equally robust for IPOs: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

RBI likely to keep rates on hold for entire 2024, says Kaustubh Gupta

Topics : Amfi AUM Mutual Funds Investment Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon