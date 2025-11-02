An IPO's on the table for near future: Equirus Group MD Ajay Garg

Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus Group, which is looking to strengthen its wealth management presence, says that — much like the US private capital-driven listing boom — India’s transition from private businesses to public ownership will drive sustained market growth. In an email interview with Samie Modak, he notes that despite short-term volatility, the long-term outlook for Indian markets remains robust. Edited excerpts:

Equirus has completed three acquisitions in the past year, including the latest with Sapient Finserv. What was the strategic rationale behind these deals, and how do they support Equirus’ long-term vision?

Our growth has been deliberate.