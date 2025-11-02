Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / An IPO's on the table for near future: Equirus Group MD Ajay Garg

An IPO's on the table for near future: Equirus Group MD Ajay Garg

India is entering a sustained public-market boom - with rising entrepreneurial listings, deeper capital access, and a robust long-term outlook, says Garg

Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group
premium

Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group

Samie Modak Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus Group, which is looking to strengthen its wealth management presence, says that — much like the US private capital-driven listing boom — India’s transition from private businesses to public ownership will drive sustained market growth. In an email interview with Samie Modak, he notes that despite short-term volatility, the long-term outlook for Indian markets remains robust. Edited excerpts: 
Equirus has completed three acquisitions in the past year, including the latest with Sapient Finserv. What was the strategic rationale behind these deals, and how do they support Equirus’ long-term vision? 
Our growth has been deliberate.
Topics : Private Equity Market Interviews Equirus IPO market bond market Capital markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon