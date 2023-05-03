close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

In an exclusive conversation, Jaspreet Singh Arora, CIO, Research & Ranking, shares his views on markets, sectoral outlook, themes to bet on in FY24, and more

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
Web Exclusive Premium

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As domestic equity markets linger in a range-bound territory, JASPREET SINGH ARORA, chief investment officer (CIO), Research & Ranking, in conversation with Lovisha Darad, says that further clarity on recessionary fears, peaking of interest rates, strong quarterly print from India Inc, and benign US markets would trigger the Indian equities to breach previous highs. Edited excerpts:
How long will markets remain in the consolidation phase? Factors that could trigger a break-out.
Trying to guess the market direction in the near-term may be a futile exercise. What is more important is to understand that, in FY24, India is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent real and over 12 per cent nominal GDP, which is the highest amongst large economies in the world. Nifty EPS (earnings-per-share), on the other hand, can grow between 16-18 per cent in FY24 and select sectors in the range of 20-30 per cent. 
Or

Also Read

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them

Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty near 18050; IndiGo jumps 6%

Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani

There's little downside in Indian equity markets, says Mahesh Patil

Indian markets may correct, provide better entry points: Ritu Arora

Cash calls don't add value if you're bullish for long-term: Anup Maheshwari

Market correction has made valuations more palatable: Jiten Doshi

Neutral on Indian equities from a 12-month standpoint: Venugopal Garre

Topics : Market Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty Indian IT Sector stock market trading infrastructure BFSI Midcap smallcap stocks Indian markets

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty near 18050; IndiGo jumps 6%

BSE, stock market, sensex
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bullish trend for Mastek, Metro Brands: HDFC Securities

markets
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts show range bound trend for Nifty IT in near-term, adopt sell-on-rise

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Welspun India zooms 20% as investors cheer buyback plan, strong Q4 results

Welspun India
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Adani Ent, ACC: Charts indicate positive trend in select Adani Group stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RVNL surges 10% as JV emerges lowest bidder for project worth Rs 2,249 cr

Vande Bharat
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon