Broking industry aims to double customer count in 2 years: Dhiraj Relli

HDFC Securities, launched as a joint venture between HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Indocean eSecurities, celebrates its 25th-year milestone. Over the past decades, the domestic broking industry has undergone several structural shifts, with one of the most prominent being investors gravitating towards low-cost brokerages. Traditionally a full-service brokerage, HDFC Securities recently introduced HDFC Sky — a flat-price broking application — as a strategic response to the emerging threat from discount brokerages. DHIRAJ RELLI, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Securities, in an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, delves into the broking house’s journey and highlights key trends in the