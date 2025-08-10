Caution name of the game in Indian markets, says Manishi Raychaudhuri

Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods have kept markets uneasy. Manishi Raychaudhuri, chief executive officer of Emmer Capital Partners, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the Indian market may derate further over the next quarter or two. Edited excerpts:

How should investors approach the equity markets given the tariff developments?

President Trump’s tariff announcement on India is a clear dampener to sentiment, especially since many Asian peers like South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam secured reduced tariffs. On the surface, sectors such as textile and garment, pharmaceutical, electronics, automotive, and machinery component appear most vulnerable.