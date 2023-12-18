Commercials back rupee-denominated borrowing: HSBC India's Amitabh Malhotra

High bond yields in the US have weighed on foreign currency borrowings this year. As interest rates in India have gone up by a lesser extent, the scenario is in favour of rupee-denominated borrowings, says Amitabh Malhotra, head-global banking, HSBC India. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Malhotra says among the key risks next year are dollar bonds worth $17 billion that are coming up for maturity. Edited excerpts:

We are nearing the end of 2023. How would you sum up the year when it comes to deal-making on the debt capital market (DCM) front?

The DCM has had