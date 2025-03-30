Corrections help adjust stretched equity valuations: Oisharya Das

The domestic wealth management industry is undergoing significant changes due to global uncertainty, market fluctuations, rising competition, and evolving client needs, says OISHARYA DAS, chief executive officer — private banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Das discusses how these changes are influencing business strategies, client relationships, and investment approaches. Edited excerpts:

How has the market fall impacted the business and client sentiment?

Certainly, business sentiment has been impacted by global uncertainties and a minor macro slowdown in India. However, we remain convinced about India’s growth prospects. These kinds of corrections are necessary for healthy