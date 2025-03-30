Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Corrections help adjust stretched equity valuations: Oisharya Das

Corrections help adjust stretched equity valuations: Oisharya Das

Business sentiment has been impacted by global uncertainties and a minor macro slowdown in India

Oisharya Das, CEO — Private Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Premium

Oisharya Das, CEO — Private Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic wealth management industry is undergoing significant changes due to global uncertainty, market fluctuations, rising competition, and evolving client needs, says OISHARYA DAS, chief executive officer — private banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Das discusses how these changes are influencing business strategies, client relationships, and investment approaches. Edited excerpts:
 
How has the market fall impacted the business and client sentiment?
  Certainly, business sentiment has been impacted by global uncertainties and a minor macro slowdown in India. However, we remain convinced about India’s growth prospects. These kinds of corrections are necessary for healthy
Topics : Wealth Management Market forecast Kotak Mahindra Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon