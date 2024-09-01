We don't need lottery ticket sellers as option traders: Prakash Kacholia

Markets have been struggling to maintain higher levels. PRAKASH KACHOLIA, managing director of Emkay Global Financial Services, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that going forward, a sizeable portion of outperformance may come from the small and midcap (SMID) space, where earnings are rebounding more quickly and there are still pockets of reasonable value. Edited excerpts:

What’s your outlook for the markets from a one-year perspective?



From a one-year perspective, we anticipate muted returns for the markets. While earnings growth is expected to materialise, current valuations appear stretched, making a time correction likely. Investors might consider holding