Earnings growth, reversal in FPI flows crucial to mkt recovery: Bhandwaldar

The worst of the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) exodus is likely over with the dollar index peaking and new US policies starting to hurt the country’s market sentiment, according to Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company (AMC). Bhandwaldar shared his perspective with Abhishek Kumar, in an email interaction. Edited excerpts:

Have valuations turned attractive after the sell-off?

Valuations are now more palatable compared to where they were 6-12 months ago. Valuation is always assessed in the context of consensus earnings and growth expectations, both of which are crucial factors for the next 2-3 quarters. Based on