Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Earnings growth, reversal in FPI flows crucial to mkt recovery: Bhandwaldar

Earnings growth, reversal in FPI flows crucial to mkt recovery: Bhandwaldar

Valuations are now more palatable compared to where they were 6-12 months ago, Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company (AMC) said

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities, Canara Robeco AMC
Premium

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities, Canara Robeco AMC

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The worst of the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) exodus is likely over with the dollar index peaking and new US policies starting to hurt the country’s market sentiment, according to Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company (AMC). Bhandwaldar shared his perspective with Abhishek Kumar, in an email interaction. Edited excerpts:
 
Have valuations turned attractive after the sell-off? 
Valuations are now more palatable compared to where they were 6-12 months ago. Valuation is always assessed in the context of consensus earnings and growth expectations, both of which are crucial factors for the next 2-3 quarters. Based on
Topics : Foreign portfolio investor US market FPI outflow

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon