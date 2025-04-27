Equity returns are in a phase of normalisation: Tata MF's Rahul Singh

It has been a nervy start to the new financial year for the markets. Rahul Singh, chief investment officer (CIO) for equities at Tata Mutual Fund (MF), tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that first-time investors should avoid chasing performance, focus on asset allocation, and stick to core diversified equity categories. Edited excerpts:

How can investors Trump-proof their portfolios?

Equities have performed well since the pandemic, supported by improving macros and earnings recovery. However, with the spectre of a global slowdown and a rising risk-on US dollar, the situation has become more complex. In this scenario, investors should adopt