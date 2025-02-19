From FPI standpoint, India easiest market to sell: Herald Van Der Linde

Just six months ago, Indian markets were investors’ favourite. However, the situation has changed dramatically. HERALD VAN DER LINDE, head of equity strategy for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, identifies rising US bond yields, the outperformance of Chinese markets, and an earnings slowdown as the primary drivers behind the current market selloff. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, van der Linde said investors should focus on sectors and stories that could benefit from the current macroeconomic environment. Edited excerpts:

A few months ago, India was the go-to market for foreign investors, but suddenly, it took a 180-degree turn. What has