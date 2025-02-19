Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / From FPI standpoint, India easiest market to sell: Herald Van Der Linde

From FPI standpoint, India easiest market to sell: Herald Van Der Linde

Says investors should focus on sectors and stories that could benefit from the current macroeconomic environment

Herald Van Der Linde, Head of Equity Strategy for Asia Pacific at HSBC
Premium

Herald Van Der Linde, Head of Equity Strategy for Asia Pacific at HSBC

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just six months ago, Indian markets were investors’ favourite. However, the situation has changed dramatically. HERALD VAN DER LINDE, head of equity strategy for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, identifies rising US bond yields, the outperformance of Chinese markets, and an earnings slowdown as the primary drivers behind the current market selloff. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, van der Linde said investors should focus on sectors and stories that could benefit from the current macroeconomic environment. Edited excerpts:
 
A few months ago, India was the go-to market for foreign investors, but suddenly, it took a 180-degree turn. What has
Topics : FPI stock market trading equity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon