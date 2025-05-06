Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / If macro conditions hold, IPOs will top 2024's record tally: Sunil Khaitan

If macro conditions hold, IPOs will top 2024's record tally: Sunil Khaitan

'Issuers and investors recognise the need for balanced pricing rather than short-term gains,' says managing director and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs

Sunil Khaitan, managing director (MD) and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs
Premium

Sunil Khaitan, managing director (MD) and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The equity capital market (ECM) broke the record last year when it mobilised Rs 1.6 trillion mobilised through initial public offerings (IPOs). It has slowed down now but SUNIL KHAITAN, managing director (MD) and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs, believes market volatility hasn't hindered IPOs. In an interview with Samie Modak and Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Khaitan expressed optimism that 2025 could be another exceptional year, citing growing recognition among issuers and investors of the importance of balanced pricing over short-term gains. Edited excerpts:
 
Market volatility spiked after September. How does this impact ECM activity?
 
Volatility intensified
Topics : IPO Goldman Sachs Equity capital market ECM

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon