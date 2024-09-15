Business Standard
Home / Markets / Interviews / India our APAC priority and primary market focus: Bhaskar Laxminarayan

India our APAC priority and primary market focus: Bhaskar Laxminarayan

He says that a 25-bp cut with a strong dovish message could be as effective as a 50-bp cut with minimal commentary

Bhaskar Laxminarayan, chief investment officer and head of investment management Asia at Julius Baer
Premium

Bhaskar Laxminarayan, chief investment officer and head of investment management Asia at Julius Baer | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Puneet Wadhwa Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
With markets looking forward to a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this week, Bhaskar Laxminarayan, chief investment officer and head investment management Asia at Julius Baer, shares with Puneet Wadhwa that a 25-basis-point (bp) cut paired with a strong dovish message could be just as effective as a 50-bp cut with minimal commentary. The impact, he observes, will largely depend on the accompanying message and how it is interpreted. Edited excerpts:

Where does India rank on your priority list within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region? What are your views on Japan and China?
 
India is

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon