Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

India's performance vulnerable to improving Chinese data: Eleswarapu

Eleswarapu states that the growing domestic appetite, which has provided much-needed support for domestic equities, will remain a long-term trend

Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head-India Equities BNP Paribas
Premium

Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head-India Equities BNP Paribas

Sundar Sethuraman
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us
India’s outperformance this year has further widened the valuation gap with emerging market (EM) peers, says ABHIRAM ELESWARAPU, head of India equities at BNP Paribas. In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Eleswarapu says that the growing domestic appetite, which has provided much-needed support for domestic equities, will remain a long-term trend. Edited excerpts:

What factors enabled the broad-based rally in Indian equity markets this year?
 
Investors turned positive on India early this year after the time correction seen in 2022 and macroeconomic (macro) developments that enhanced India’s relative attractiveness within EMs. This led to a strong positive reversal in foreign flows, even as domestic participation remained resilient.
 

Also Read

JSW Cement raises Rs 400 cr via sustainability-linked loan from BNP Paribas

French banking major BNP Paribas looks to sell retail broking arm Sharekhan

There is caution among retail investors, says Sharekhan's Gaurav Dua

As China's reopening euphoria fizzled out, India saw strong FPI flows

Reliance Jio raises Rs 16,640 crore via offshore loans from HSBC, others

UBS is underweight on Indian equities within EM/Asia: Sunil Tirumalai

Betting on domestic-driven sectors amid global headwinds: Manish Gunwani

Broking industry must prepare for next downturn: Samco CEO Jimeet Modi

See greater comfort in largecaps compared to small and midcaps: UTI AMC CIO

It's time for bottom-up stock picking, says Anand Rathi's Varun Saboo

Topics : BNP Paribas dark data Equity markets

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon