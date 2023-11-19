India's performance vulnerable to improving Chinese data: Eleswarapu

India’s outperformance this year has further widened the valuation gap with emerging market (EM) peers, says ABHIRAM ELESWARAPU, head of India equities at BNP Paribas. In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Eleswarapu says that the growing domestic appetite, which has provided much-needed support for domestic equities, will remain a long-term trend. Edited excerpts:

What factors enabled the broad-based rally in Indian equity markets this year?



Investors turned positive on India early this year after the time correction seen in 2022 and macroeconomic (macro) developments that enhanced India’s relative attractiveness within EMs. This led to a strong positive reversal in foreign flows, even as domestic participation remained resilient.

