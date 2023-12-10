Sensex (0.44%)
India's relative position at its strongest in many years: Raj Balakrishnan

The deal pipeline across products is robust for 2024. Banks are actively working on several IPOs, with plans to file them in the next three months, says Balakrishnan

Raj Balakrishna
Premium

Raj Balakrishna, co-head of India investment banking at Bank of America India

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
India witnessed robust activity in the equity capital market (ECM) in 2023, and this momentum is expected to continue into the next year. This optimistic outlook is supported by superior domestic macroeconomics and the performance of companies, as highlighted by RAJ BALAKRISHNAN, co-head of India investment banking at Bank of America India (BofA India). In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Balakrishnan mentions several initial public offerings (IPOs) currently in progress, scheduled to hit the markets by the middle of next year. Edited excerpts:

How was 2023 for BofA India, and were large banks like yours at a disadvantage as small IPOs dominated this year?
 
2023 can be characterised as a year of two halves. The first half, until

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

