It appears 2025 will be a tough year for the market: Samco's Jimeet Modi

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have mostly remained on the sidelines in recent months amid market correction. JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer at Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that FPIs are expected to stay away from Indian markets until expensive Indian equities become attractive to them. Edited excerpts:

Have retail investors lost faith in the ‘India equity story’? Dematerialised (demat) additions have slowed in the past few months.

Most demat account additions happened after the pandemic. Many retail investors are new to this level of volatility and decline. Until now, they have followed the buy-the-dip