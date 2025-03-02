Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / It appears 2025 will be a tough year for the market: Samco's Jimeet Modi

It appears 2025 will be a tough year for the market: Samco's Jimeet Modi

Modi tells that FPIs are expected to stay away from Indian markets until expensive Indian equities become attractive to them

JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer at Samco Group
Premium

JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer at Samco Group

Puneet Wadhwa
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have mostly remained on the sidelines in recent months amid market correction. JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer at Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that FPIs are expected to stay away from Indian markets until expensive Indian equities become attractive to them. Edited excerpts:
 
Have retail investors lost faith in the ‘India equity story’? Dematerialised (demat) additions have slowed in the past few months. 
Most demat account additions happened after the pandemic. Many retail investors are new to this level of volatility and decline. Until now, they have followed the buy-the-dip
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon