Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / There is renewed confidence in India story: JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya

There is renewed confidence in India story: JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya

CEO Jayant Acharya says domestic demand remains firm, expects steel prices to recover and safeguard measures to strengthen as imports rise

Jayant Acharya
premium

Joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, Jayant Acharya.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in net profit during Q2FY26 but sequential dip amid softer prices and higher imports, JSW Steel remains upbeat on domestic demand. Joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya discusses the outlook, trade safeguards, and expansion plans with Ishita Ayan Dutt in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:
 
JSW Steel’s net profit jumped nearly fourfold Y-o-Y but fell over 25 per cent sequentially. What’s your outlook for the rest of the year?
 
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the prices dropped in a seasonally weak market. Sentiments were also slightly weaker in August and September, and the imports went
Topics : JSW steel Steel Industry Market Interviews
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon