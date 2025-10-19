There is renewed confidence in India story: JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya

After a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in net profit during Q2FY26 but sequential dip amid softer prices and higher imports, JSW Steel remains upbeat on domestic demand. Joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya discusses the outlook, trade safeguards, and expansion plans with Ishita Ayan Dutt in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

JSW Steel’s net profit jumped nearly fourfold Y-o-Y but fell over 25 per cent sequentially. What’s your outlook for the rest of the year?

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the prices dropped in a seasonally weak market. Sentiments were also slightly weaker in August and September, and the imports went