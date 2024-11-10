Market volatility partly driven by structural changes, says Ben Powell

The US election results will have major implications on the global economy and markets. With Donald Trump’s victory and Republicans taking control of the Senate, tax cuts, deregulation, and tougher trade policies are expected, says Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for West Asia and Asia-Pacific at BlackRock Investment Institute. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Powell shares his insights on the US economy, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) decisions, and the broader global economic outlook. Edited excerpts:

What impact does the US election result have on the world economy and markets?

Donald Trump has won the presidency, and Republicans are